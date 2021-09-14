The Caribbean Presence at the Met Gala

Here are some photos from last night’s Met Gala:

Met Gala co-chair Naomi Osaka (above), who became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton earlier this year, wore … Louis Vuitton, in a look honoring her Hatian and Japanese heritage.

Gymnast Simone Biles in a 98-pound gown, inspired by showgirls and in celebration of performance, by the design duo Area and Ms. Biles’s sponsor Athleta.

A couple that wears Michael Kors together (Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes) stays together.

Rihanna in Balenciaga and A$AP Rocky in ERL

J.Lo channeled the wild west while on the east coast in a look by Ralph Lauren.

Lewis Hamilton in lace.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York sent a message with her gown by Aurora James. The back of her dress was emblazoned with the words “Tax the Rich” in red. Her bag had the same phrase.

And finally Rosalia–to mark her recent Caribbean connections- arrived in a tasseled dress and long cape by Rick Owens.