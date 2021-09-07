Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival action rolls out September 22

A report from Newsday.

The TT Film Festival (TTFF) which starts on September 22, joined with corporate partners to announce the upcoming online activities which include film screenings, workshops, and masterclasses hosted by industry veterans, for the festival’s 16th edition.

At a virtual media conference on September 1, manager of corporate communications at the National Gas Company (NGC) Lisa Burkett highlighted the 13-year sponsorship of TTFF by the NGC as one that is appreciated and necessary to support the film industry, a media release said.

A scene from the film Candela by filmmaker and video artist, Andrés Farías, from the Dominican Republic.



“Our films tell our stories; they support livelihoods and add value to our economy; they package our culture into a commodity we can share. We are extremely proud of the groundbreaking work the TTFF has done since its inception to promote and preserve our local culture, and to give our storytellers and creative visionaries a platform to be seen and heard,” the release quotes Burkett as saying at the media conference.

A scene from King Carnival by Horace Ové (Pictured above)



Other sponsors and partners on board with TTFF/21 include Shell TT Ltd, Republic Bank Ltd (RBL), the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), FilmTT and the US Embassy in Port of Spain.

With a packed schedule of 120 films and 22 industry events to be held online, TTFF/21 plans to exceed expectations for the annual event, even during these challenging covid19 times. Creative online solutions have been designed for audiences to be safe and comfortable while watching films that might not be seen anywhere else, the release said.

A scene from the film Pressure.

The festival’s opening night will consist of premieres of Candela by accomplished filmmaker and video artist Andrés Farías, from the Dominican Republic, and Mano Santa by multi-award winner Stephanie Camacho Casillas from Puerto Rico.

Audiences can also expect a retrospective of six films in tribute to vanguard TT director and photographer Horace Ové, with screenings of some of his most recognised and groundbreaking work, such as King Carnival and Pressure.

A scene from the film Mano Santa by multi-winning awardee Stephanie Camacho Casillas from Puerto Rico.

Limin Live – one-on-one talk sessions with industry personalities from across the region –will also be a one-of-a-kind activity for film enthusiasts. Additionally, two prize categories – jury prizes and special awards – will be included in this year’s competition.

Advance tickets for screenings are available via the TTFF office, 22 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, or online at ttfilmfestival.com

The festival will run until September 28.

For more info: https://ttfilmfestival.com/ e-mail: comms@ttfilmfestival.com