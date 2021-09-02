CALL FOR PAPERS Tropical Landscapes: nature-culture entanglements

Out thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.

Submission deadline: 30 November 2021

About the Special Issue Theme: Tropical Landscapes: nature-culture entanglements

Landscape integrates both natural and cultural aspects of a particular area. Landscapes incorporate environmental elements including landforms, waterscapes, climate and weather, flora and fauna. They also necessarily involve human perception and inscriptions which reflect histories of extraction and excavation, of planting and settlement, of design and pollution. Natural elements and the cultural shaping by humans – past, present and future – means landscapes reflect living entanglements of people and place.

A landscape’s physicality is entwined with layers of human meaning and value – and tropical landscapes have a particular human value. The tropics is commonly defined in geographical terms as the region of Earth on either side of the Equator extending to the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Yet the tropics is far more than geographical and needs to be understood through the imaginary of tropicality. Tropicality refers to how the tropics are construed as the exoticised environmental Other of the Western world as this is informed by art and culture, and imperial and scientific practices. In this imaginary – in which the tropics are depicted through nature images as either fecund paradise or fetid hell – the temperate is portrayed as civilised and the tropical as requiring cultivation.[i]

As part of this drive for cultivation, the new theory of the plantationocene critiques how expansive plantation landscapes – past and present – are entwined with environmental degradation, with histories of colonialism, with capitalism and racism, and the tropics. Yet landscapes are also shaped by Indigenous peoples, from the vast songline tracks across the tropical north of Australia to the sculptured rice terraces of Bali.

Tropical landscapes can be theorised from a range of disciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches, including: art, architecture, archaeology, anthropology, geography, history, heritage, literature, ecophilosophy, ecogothic, poetry, mythology, science and technology, film and photography.

This CFP is open to interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary intertwinings, as well as new perspectives on established disciplinary approaches. It invites papers that consider landscapes between, for example: nature and culture, humans and animals, indigeneity and colonialism, science and poetics, histories and futures, reality and fiction, mythologies and technologies, spirits and humans, natural sciences and social sciences, the sacred and mundane, and the global and local.

The Special Issue invites a wide range of articles and creative works from researchers who engage with the tropical regions of the world. These include: tropical Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Indian Ocean Islands, South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, the tropical north of Australia, Papua and the Pacific Ocean Islands, Hawai’i and the American South.

eTropic: electronic journal of studies in the tropics publishes new research from Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and allied fields on the variety and interrelatedness of nature, culture, and society in the Tropics. ISSN:1448-2940, free open access; indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, Ulrich’s, DOAJ; archived in Pandora, Sherpa/Romeo; uses DOIs and Crossref; ranked Scimago Q1.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR AUTHORS

Submissions close 30 November 2021 (full paper)

Publication date: March 2022

Research article submissions should be about 6000-8000 words

Literary, creative works and photographic essays about 4000 words

Titles should be concise and clear (maximum 2 lines)

Include a 100-200-word abstract of the article or creative work + 5 keywords

Provide a 100-word biographical note for each author (on separate sheet)

Follow APA (edition 7) for in-text citations and reference list

Contributions should be submitted as a Microsoft Word file

Submissions must conform to the eTropic Style Sheet & Layout (see eTropic Style Sheet & Layout)

All images must be used with permission and referenced

Submissions should be uploaded to eTropic online journal portal

Suitable papers will be double-blind peer reviewed

Authors are requested to browse eTropic articles to make sure they are familiar with the journal’s multidisciplinary scope and style

eTropic website https://journals.jcu.edu.au/etropic/index

eTropic Call for Papers https://journals.jcu.edu.au/etropic/announcement

For enquiries, or for pitching your ideas or abstracts, email etropic@jcu.edu.au

Special Issue Editors: Anita Lundberg, James Cook University, Australia; Eduardo de la Fuente, University of Wollongong, Australia; Hannah Regis, University of the West Indies, Trinidad & Tobago; John Agbonifo, Osun State University, Nigeria.