THE MOST TRANSLATED BOOKS FROM THE CARIBBEAN

This is a section from a vey interesting article by Danika Ellis for Book Riot on THE MOST TRANSLATED BOOKS FROM EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD.
Here are the books from the Caribbean:
- Antigua and Barbuda: Annie John by Jamaica Kincaid
- Bahamas: Hotel by Arthur Hailey
- Barbados: In the Castle of my Skin by George Lamming
- Canada: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
- Costa Rica: The Lonely Men’s Island by José León Sánchez
- Cuba: Reasons of State by Alejo Carpentier
- Dominica: Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys
- Dominican Republic: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz*
- Guatemala: El Señor Presidente by Miguel Ángel Asturias
- Haiti: Hadriana in all my Dreams by René Dépestre
- Honduras: Prisión Verde by Ramón Amaya Amador
- Jamaica: A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James
- Mexico: Pedro Páramo by Juan Rulfo
- Nicaragua: To Live is to Love by Ernesto Cardenal
- Panama: Aura by Carlos Fuentes
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Crossing the River by Caryl Phillips
- Saint Lucia: Omeros by Derek Walcott
- Trinidad and Tobago: A Bend in the River by V. S. Naipaul
- United States of America: The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard
*In light of sexual misconduct allegations against Junot Diaz, consider supporting the work of other Dominican authors like Rita Indiana, Julia Alvarez, and Angie Cruz.
And here are the ones from Latin America:
Unsurprisingly, the most translated title on the South American continent is The Alchemist by Paulo Cohelo. Like The Little Prince, it doubles as both a novel and a fable about living well, and it’s still popular decades after publication.
- Argentina: The Aleph by Jorge Luis Borges
- Bolivia: One Hundred Poems for Children by Oscar Alfaro
- Brazil: The Alchemist by Paulo Cohelo
- Chile: 2666 by Roberto Bolaño
- Colombia: One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
- Ecuador: Huasipungo by Jorge Icaza
- Guyana: Palace of the Peacock by Wilson Harris
- Paraguay: Son of Man by Augusto Roa Bastos
- Peru: The Green House by Mario Vargas Llosa
- Uruguay: Open Veins of Latin America by Eduardo Galeano
- Venezuela: Doña Barbara by Rómulo Gallegos