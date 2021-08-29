THE MOST TRANSLATED BOOKS FROM THE CARIBBEAN

This is a section from a vey interesting article by Danika Ellis for Book Riot on THE MOST TRANSLATED BOOKS FROM EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD.

Here are the books from the Caribbean:

*In light of sexual misconduct allegations against Junot Diaz, consider supporting the work of other Dominican authors like Rita Indiana, Julia Alvarez, and Angie Cruz.

And here are the ones from Latin America:

Unsurprisingly, the most translated title on the South American continent is The Alchemist by Paulo Cohelo. Like The Little Prince, it doubles as both a novel and a fable about living well, and it’s still popular decades after publication.