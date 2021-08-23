Chinese-Dominican Superhero Joins ‘La Borinqueña’ Graphic Novel Series

A report by Kiko Martínez for Remezcla.

The superhero universe is becoming as diverse as it ever has before, and award-winning graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez is at the center of the new adventure. As always, he’s bringing more Latinx representation to the pages of his comic books.

Miranda-Rodriguez is the creator of La Borinqueña, an original superhero character who made her comic book debut in late 2016. She was created as a direct response to the struggles Puerto Ricans were facing after the devastation that Hurricane Maria left behind and the lack of government support.

Now, Miranda-Rodriguez is releasing the long-awaited third issue of the independently published graphic novel series La Borinqueña #3. He introduces readers to a new superhero team known as The Nitainos, and a new Chinese-Dominican character, Luz.

“After five years of writing and producing the graphic novel series La Borinqueña, I’m very excited to provide fans with a solid conclusion to my story,” Miranda-Rodriguez said in a statement. “My hope is that this new graphic novel not only rewards their patience but inspires them to share our stories with others. In an era that challenges systemic racism and celebrates narratives around BIPOC, I celebrate love and diversity with our Afro-Puerto Rican and our Asian-Latinx superheroes.”

In La Borinqueña #3, Luz is introduced to audiences as a young woman going around plastering posters of La Borinqueña on walls across San Juan, Puerto Rico. “She’s the reason why I live here, so this is my way of saying thank you to her …” Luz says. “I feel more at home in PR than any other place I’ve lived.”