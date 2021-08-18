Caribbean medal performance at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The 32nd Olympic Games, held in London, England, from July 23 to August 8, 2021, concluded last week and it is undeniable that Caribbean athletes provided some of the most memorable moments during the Games. Our dear friend and collaborator Peter B. Jordens has compiled a fascinating overview that summarizes the performance of the Caribbean nations that won medals at Tokyo 2021.

The document can be found in PDF version here:

caribbean-medal-performance-tokyo-2020

Our thanks to Peter for allowing us to make this available to our readers.

