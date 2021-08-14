The Border of Lights Reader: Bearing Witness to Genocide in the Dominican Republic, edited by Megan Jeanette Myers and Edward Paulino, is available online at Amherst College Press.

Description: Border of Lights, a volunteer collective, returns each October to the Dominican-Haitian border to bear witness to the 1937 Haitian Massacre. This crime against humanity has never been formally acknowledged by the Dominican government and, until recently, no memorial existed for its victims. A multimodal, multi-vocal space for activists, artists, scholars, and others connected to the BOL movement, The Border of Lights Reader provides an alternative to the dominant narrative that positions Dominicans and Haitians as eternal adversaries. This innovative anthology emphasizes cross-border and collaborative histories and asks large-scale, universal questions regarding historical memory and revisionism that countries around the world grapple with today.

For Table of Contents and more information, see https://www.fulcrum.org/concern/monographs/1v53k057r