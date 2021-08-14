25 New Fall Books You Have to Read This Season

Our congratulations to Myriam J. A. Chancy; her latest novel—What Storm, What Thunder—is among the 25 must-reads chosen by Lizz Schumer (Good Housekeeping). Anita Kopacz’s Shallow Waters also has a Caribbean twist. Read the two blurbs below, and see full article at Good Housekeeping.

What Storm, What Thunder, Myriam J.A. Chancy

It’s just a normal day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, until a devastating earthquake hits and changes the survivors’ lives forever. This gorgeous novel follows a diverse array of characters in the time immediately before and after the quake, and what happens when a natural disaster shakes your entire world. [. . .]

Shallow Waters, Anita Kopacz

This mystical and inspiring novel follows Yemaya, an Orïsha deity, as a young woman who travels to mid-1800s America. She challenges the rules of time and place as she journeys on the Underground Railroad searching for Obatala (a man who sacrifices his own freedom for hers), meeting historical figures along the way. Infused with magic, and empowering Black resilience and feminine power, it’s fresh, timeless and engrossing. [. . .]

For full list, see https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g3835/best-fall-books/?