The power of the everyday: Reflections on the Surinamese School exhibition

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Chandra Frank (Stedelijk Studies) reviews the exhibition “Surinamese School: Painting from Paramaribo to Amsterdam,” which was hosted at the Stedelijk Museum (Amsterdam) from December12, 2020 to July 11, 2021. In her introduction, she writes:

“Photographs of Surinamese-Creole women going to the market, a street after heavy rainfall, a Javanese orchestra, a banana plantation, a pair of sandals. Painted portraits of people, spirits, and intricate paper butterflies. The Surinamese School exhibition spans multiple geographies and realities, wherein the everyday meanders through and interrupts the Dutch colonial framing of the Surinamese arts.”

For full review, see https://stedelijkstudies.com/the-power-of-the-everyday-reflections-on-the-surinamese-school-exhibition

An online video tour of the exhibition (17 minutes, in Dutch with English subtitles) is still available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjgQn8BuI-w and https://www.facebook.com/Stedelijk/videos/online-tour-surinaamse-school-english-subs/416231742863247.

