Exhibition : « La sagesse des lianes »

“La sagesse des lianes” [The wisdom of the lianas], a collective exhibition curated by Dénètem Touam Bona, will take place from September 19 to November 28, 2021, at the Centre Vassivière [Centre international d’art du paysage Île de Vassivière / International Center for Art and Landscape of Vassivière Island] in the Limousin region of France.

The Institut du Tout-Monde partners with “La sagesse des lianes” [The wisdom of the lianas], a collective exhibition, and the first part of the cosmo-poetic project of the refuge under the curatorship of philosopher Dénètem Touam Bona.

The exhibition includes artists Carlos Adaoudé, Jack Beng-Thi, Kafé Betian, Carole Chausset, Eddy Ekete, Florans Féliks, Hawad, Galadio Kabore, Hamedine Kane, Véronique Kanor, Nicola Lo Calzo, Myriam Minhindou, Migline Paroumanou, Eddy Paye, Nicolas Pirus, Jean-Luc Raharimanana, Hugo Rousselin, Sylvie Séma Glissant, Justine Shivay, Camille Varenne, and Stéphane Verlet-Bottéro.

Facing cyber-control and ongoing devastation, where does one escape to today? Dénètem invites us to a process of “marronnage” (arts of evasion of the enslaved), to “conceal” [sécréter] refuges through a subversive use of bodies and territories. Each of the guest artists will offer a variation on the “lyannaj” (from the Creole “lyan”): practices of alliance and creative improvisation reactivating the memories of resistance of Afro-diasporic worlds. The wisdom of lianas can only be “cosmo-poetic”: without a trunk, their escape to the heavens is only possible because they rely on others, because they mingle with other plants, while intermingling themselves. This is how they stealthily weave astonishing cosmos.

