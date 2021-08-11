Exhibition—”In Dark Seas: Swimming with Sea Butterflies”

The Bermuda National Gallery (BNG) is pleased to open the BNG Project Space with a new exhibition produced in collaboration with the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS).



Recognizing that art and science are two parts of the same human drive to know and to understand, In Dark Seas: Swimming With Sea Butterflies presents a selection of artworks produced as part of ongoing research projects into pteropods (a type of ocean-dwelling snail) and copepods (tiny aquatic crustaceans) led by scientists Dr Amy Maas and Dr Leocadio Blanco-Bercial.



Between 2017 and 2019 BIOS worked with artists Lesli Bell and Samm Newton — each with a different background and preferred artistic medium — on the project. The resulting artworks, on display at BNG through to October, remind us how art can be used to more deeply appreciate our place on this planet and the processes that connect each of us to it.



Click here to find out more about the exhibition.