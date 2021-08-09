Caribbean Linked VI—Live Conversation I

The regional residency Caribbean Linked VI, co-managed by Ateliers ’89 (Aruba), The Fresh Milk Art Platform (Barbados) and ARC Magazine is conducting all of its programming and support virtually this year, with live public conversations between the artists taking place on Wednesday, August 11th and Tuesday, August 31st. As usual, the residency’s programming supports creatives across the French, Spanish, English and Dutch speaking Caribbean.

The first conversation will feature Taisha Carrington (Barbados), Akley Olton (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Susana Pilar (Cuba), and Sarabel Santos-Negrón (Puerto Rico).

Watch the conversation on live on YouTube on August 11 from 4:00pm – 5:00pm AST/EST at the link above!

For more information, please visit the Caribbean Linked website.