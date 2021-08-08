Puerto Rico Tourism Company Launches ‘Return the Love’ Campaign

El Vocero’s “The Weekly Journal” features the new Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) campaign—‘Return the Love.’ Sponsored by PRTC, Aerostar, and Discover Puerto Rico, it is aimed at promoting responsible tourism.

With the aim of promoting the development of tourism in a safe, healthy and responsible way, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Aerostar and Discover Puerto Rico launched the new tourist orientation effort “Return the Love.” This initiative seeks to show the visitor the natural, historical and cultural benefits that Puerto Rico offers for their enjoyment, but always emphasizing the importance of following the protocols of health, safety, civility and care for the island, in response to the love and hospitality that the island provides to its guests.

“This initiative has led to an excellent collaboration between these three entities, from the governmental and private spheres, as we continue to implement preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 on the island,” said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado Santiago.

In this initiative, Aerostar undertook the task of identifying strategic points to place signage for this campaign at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, mainly in corridors where tourists are received and in the pick-up luggage areas, among other points.

“We want the traveler’s experience to be memorable, but we also seek to instill in them the commitment and respect for our people, who feel the desire to repay Puerto Ricans for the warm, friendly and courteous treatment that our people show to tourists. For this reason, we have integrated the airport as the main communication channel to ensure that everyone who arrives on the island receives the message of the campaign,” said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico.

To promote greater visibility of the message, the PRTC will implement an advertising media plan, such as on digital billboards and at bus stops, located in the areas most frequented by tourists, such as Isla Verde, Condado, Santurce and Old San Juan. All the organizations will also support the campaign through their social media channels.

The creative concept of “Return the Love,” designed by Discover Puerto Rico, exposes through colorful and attractive images a message in English that reinforces the health and protection measures that have been implemented to prevent the contagion and spread of COVID -19, such as the use of masks and social distancing, as well as the importance of good behavior, respectful use of clothing used to walk through the streets of the island, and respect for cleanliness and care for the environment.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of tourists coming to the island, seeing record numbers in the past months, we knew that the ‘Return the Love’ messaging was an important step that we needed to make collaboratively with PRTC and Aerostar. While we continue inviting tourists to visit and enjoy the wonders of the island, we want them to Return the Love by showing Puerto Rico their best side too, by wearing their masks, practicing social distancing and leaving the island’s natures as they found it,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

See original article at https://www.theweeklyjournal.com/business/puerto-rico-tourism-company-launches-return-the-love-campaign/article_0b0d664c-f6c9-11eb-a4ff-bfa616b8e0da.html