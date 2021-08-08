Marileidy Paulino’s Olympic run is a historic win for the Dominican Republic

Cynthia Silva (NBC News) writes about the Olympic silver medal-winner from the Dominican Republic, Marileidy Paulino: “The 24-year old sprinter’s run — and resulting silver medal — is a personal best that sets a new national record for the Caribbean nation.”

Marileidy Paulino’s Olympic sprint has broken multiple records for the Dominican Republic.

The 24-year-old sprinter captured silver Friday in the women’s 400-meter final with a time of 49.20, winning the Dominican Republic’s first medal in women’s track and field. Under Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo, she beat United States’ Allyson Felix, whose bronze medal run made her the most decorated woman in Olympic track history.

Paulino’s run is a personal best that sets a new national record for the Caribbean nation.

The sprinter, who is also a corporal in the Dominican Air Force, will also be coming home with another silver from her mixed 4×400-meter relay, a team consisting of Anabel Medina, Lidio Andrés Feliz, and Alexander Ogando.

For original article, see https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/marileidy-paulinos-olympic-run-historic-win-dominican-republic-rcna1615

Also see https://apnews.com/article/deportes-46461715dd3bb71a9be4d31e3f222007 and https://dominicantoday.com/dr/sports/2021/08/06/dominican-marileidy-paulino-wins-silver/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s