Today (August 7, 2021, at 11:00am) is the opening of the exhibition “En tierra estéril convertida” [Turned into barren land], curated by Emilia Quiñones Otal at the Museum of Contemporary Art [Museo de Arte Contemporáneo, MAC]. The MAC is located at Stop 18, Ponce de León Avenue, Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Description (MAC): We invite you to the next MAC exhibition, En tierra estéril convertida,” curated by Dr. Emilia Quiñones Otal. This exhibition brings together works in which the body is presented as a metaphor for a territory invaded and violated by the patriarchy, created by artists from the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. The works provoke dialogues about extractivism and violent settlement in Latin America and how these incursions affect feminized and racialized bodies in specific ways. In the exhibition, the body becomes historical memory, nature, ancestral knowledge and communal land, questioning the gender impositions brought by the West and the individualistic neoliberalism that destroy communities of care, knowledge and nourishment.

Participating artists: Marina Barsy Janer, María Adela Díaz, Regina José Galindo, Ana María García, Joscelyn Gardner, Teresa Hernández, Teresa Margolles, Ana Mendieta, Sandra Monterroso, Las Nietas de Nonó, Belkis Ramírez, and Lorena Wolffer.

Visit the exhibition from Friday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Remember to plan a safe visit and reserve your space through the link in the bio. There will be two tours with the curator, at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. To reserve your space on one of the tours, please call 787-977-4030.

[Photo above by Andrea Aragón: María Adela Díaz’s “Ambrosia,” 2000.]

Visit https://www.museomac.org/ for more information.