CFP: 39th West Indian Literature (Virtual) ConferenceOctober 28-30, 2021

CFP Contemporary Currents in Caribbean Literature

39th West Indian Literature (Virtual) Conference

October 28-30, 2021

For this, the 39th year of the West Indian Literature Conference, the Department of Language, Linguistics, and Literature of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, is inviting abstracts that explore emerging themes, ideas, experiences in contemporary currents in more recent Anglophone works. We are keen on hosting discussions that center more recent works published within the last 20 years of the current millennium. We are aware of how the world within which much of the literature we explore has continued to change, how the concerns have evolved and how emerging perspectives, voices, and aesthetics challenge established ideas of canon and trouble what it means to exist and write from a Caribbean perspective. We are interested in exploring how the current literary landscape engages with these changing and challenging times.

To this end we are inviting submissions that center, but are not limited to:

Imagining Caribbean Futures

LGBTQIA literature

Climate Change and Caribbean Eco-states

Caribbean Apocalypse

Survival strategies

Pedagogy and Caribbean Literature

Digital Caribbean landscapes

Graphic Novels

Feminist futures

Indigenous literature

Additionally, we are inviting abstracts that celebrate the life and works of Edward Kamau Brathwaite, who transitioned in February 2020.

Abstracts of 250 words and a brief bio should be sent to wilitconference39@cavehill.uwi.edu by August 30, 2021