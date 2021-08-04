Hew Locke to create new work for 2022 Tate Britain Commission

Hales Gallery recently announced that artist Hew Locke will undertake the annual Tate Britain Commission in March 2022, creating a new work for the Duveen Galleries at the heart of the building.

The Duveen Galleries were the first public galleries in England designed specifically for the display of sculpture. Every year a British artist is invited to make new work in response to the grand spaces of the Duveen Galleries and to Tate’s collection. Artists who have previously undertaken commissions in the space include Antea Hamilton, Cerith Wyn Evans, Phyllida Barlow, Fiona Banner, Martin Creed, Mark Wallinger and Mona Hatoum.

Hew Locke was born in Edinburgh, UK in 1959, he then spent his formative years living in Georgetown, Guyana from 1966 to 1980. He obtained an MA in Sculpture from the Royal College of Art, London in 1994. Locke has exhibited internationally and has been included in biennales from China to India to the Americas. In 2019, Locke’s comprehensive solo exhibition, Here’s the Thing, opened at Ikon Gallery, Birmingham, UK, which toured to Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, MO and Colby College Museum of Art, Maine, ME, USA. His works are held in many public collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Tate Britain, The Victoria & Albert Museum and The British Museum.

For more information, see https://www.halesgallery.com/artists/15-hew-locke/overview/

[Photo of Hew Locke above by Danny Cozens.]