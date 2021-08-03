Tangerine Clark reports on the Guyana Fashion Showcase (September 5) for Caribbean Life News.

Guyanese entertainment promoter, Philbert Giddings, will premier Guyana Fashion Showcase NY (GFS), a runway event, featuring Guyanese-American, Guyanese, and international designers, who will bring colorful collections to the Marine Park Golf Club, at 2880 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn.

The Sunday, Sept. 5 couture extravaganza will begin at 6 pm and end with a soiree on the beautiful manicured lawns of the venue. The 60-foot runway will welcome an eclectic group of designers, many who showed their collection at the inaugural Guyana Fashion Showcase that was launched at the Ramada Princess Hotel Guyana in 2019.

For full article, see https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/ny-edition-of-guyana-fashion-showcase-set-for-marine-park-gulf-club-sept-5/

[Shown above: Randy Madray lime silk with beaded lace asymmetrical gown (2017).]