Elaine Thompson-Herah is Officially the Fastest Woman Alive…

Marturana Winderl, C.P.T. (Self) writes that Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah is now officially the fastest woman alive with her record-breaking Olympic win. Today, she beat the Olympic record in the 100-meter dash, held by the late Florence Delorez Griffith (Flo-Jo) bringing home gold.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won gold in the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Games on Saturday morning, crossing the finish line in just 10.61 seconds and breaking a 33-year-old Olympic record for the race.

It was a podium sweep for Jamaica, with fellow teammates Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning silver with a time of 10.74 and Shericka Jackson taking home bronze with a time of 10.76. The last time Jamaica took home all three medals in this event was in 2008, according to AP News. Teahna Daniels placed highest for Team USA, coming in seventh.

With her performance, Thompson-Herah is now the fastest woman ever to run the 100 meters in the Olympic Games. Previously, American track legend Florence Griffith Joyner—better known as Flo-Jo—held the Olympic record with a time of 10.62, which she set at the Seoul Games in 1988.

It also makes Thompson-Herah officially the fastest woman alive to run the 100 meters and second on the all-time list. The current world record, 10.49, is held by Flo-Jo, who passed away in 1998. (According to World Athletics, Flo-Jo also still holds the world record for the 200-meter dash, also set at the Seoul Games.)

Both Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Price have dominated the 100-meter event since 2008. Fraser-Pryce won back-to-back gold medals in the 100 meters at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games; Thompson-Herah took home gold for the event in the 2016 Games in Rio, according to the New York Times. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.self.com/story/elaine-thompson-herah-fastest-woman-olympics-win

[Photo above by Matthias Hangst.]