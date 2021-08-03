“Africa in My Skin” wins USA graphic design award for St. Martin book publisher

House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) has won the American Inhouse Graphic Design Award 2021 for África en mi piel / Africa in My Skin / L’Afrique dans la peau, according to Gordon Kaye, publisher at Graphic Design USA (GDUSA).

The winning book cover for the trilingual poetry collection by Rafael Nino Féliz, a Dominican Republic educator — was designed by Gina Rombley of BEOS, Inc. House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) received the award in July on behalf of both companies from GDUSA in New York City, said Jacqueline Sample, president of the St. Martin indie press.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of the GDUSA design awards. “We saw 6,800+ entries; only the top 10 percent – including you! – were selected as a winner,” wrote awards director Sasha Kaye-Walsh to HNP in a July 29 email. Among the winning brands and companies for the 2021 graphic design award are “AARP, Amazon, American Bar Association, Art Institute of Chicago, Citibank, Doritos, E&J Gallo Winery, Gatorade, National Community Pharmacists Association, PepsiCo, Prudential, State Farm, Walmart, and many more,” according to Kaye-Walsh.

“Many thanks to Gina Rombley for her stunning book cover design,” said Sample. “Thanks also to GDUSA for selecting HNP among its awardees in 2021.” Sample also congratulated “Professor Rafael Nino Féliz. I can’t thank him enough for deciding to publish África en mi piel / Africa in My Skin / L’Afrique dans la peau with HNP.”

África en mi piel / Africa in My Skin / L’Afrique dans la peau is available at Van Dorp and Arnia’s bookstores in St. Martin, bookstores in Santo Domingo, DR, and at Amazon and SPDbooks at https://bit.ly/3wQQOC2.

HNP also won the GDUSA Award in 2017 and 2018, with cover designs by Carole Maugé-Lewis for Plastered in Pretty by N.C. Marks and Language, Culture, and Identity in St. Martin by Rhoda Arrindell, said Sample.

[Shown above: Book cover of África en mi piel / Africa in My Skin / L’Afrique dans la peau by Rafael Nino Féliz (Dominican Republic), wins the American Inhouse Graphic Design Award 2021 for St. Martin publisher HNP and USA designer BEOS, Inc.]