Havana Film Festival is Back in NYC

Queens Latino reminds us that Havana Film Festival New York returns to New York for its 21st edition, to take place during the week of September 17-23, 2021. A full schedule of films and special guests will be announced on August 11, 2021.]

Celebrating Latin American Cinema since 2000, the Havana Film Festival New York returns to NYC in its 21st edition with Movie Premieres and Masterclasses Showcasing top Latin talent at Village East Cinema and Instituto Cervantes.

September 17-23, 2021 the 21st Havana Film Festival New York (HFFNY) is back in theaters, with an

exceptional program of over 30 films from Cuba, Latin America, and the U.S. Featuring a diverse slate of

films, HFFNY 2021 highlights the Cuban cultural legacy through its most inspiring creators in addition to

new releases from across Latin America competing to win the Havana Star Prize in fiction and

documentary. This year’s program also includes retrospectives, roundtables, and master classes

guaranteed to open minds and start conversations.

The 21st HFFNY will showcase films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico,

Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, and the United States. The festival offers a cinematic window into the multiple

perspectives that make up the Latin American diaspora, and will foster an environment for industry

professionals, film lovers, and Latinos to enrich and expand their vision of Latino culture. Filmmakers will

join us from around the world to introduce audiences to their stories, interpretations, and approaches o the art of making movies.

Special guests to be announced. A full schedule of films will be announced August 11th. Visit

www.HFFNY.com for regular updates. [. . .]

TRIBUTES TO THOSE WE LOST

In recognition of two Cuban filmmakers that we lost this year, Juan Carlos Tabío (1943-2021) and Enrique

Pineda Barnet (1933-2021) the Havana Film Festival New York is celebrating their contributions to the

field of filmmaking with screenings of the newly restored versions of some of their earlier films. :

●Se Permuta / House for Swap

Juan Carlos Tabío | Cuba | Fiction | 1983 | 103min

A charming farce about Cuba’s housing shortage, and the first sitcom produced by Cuba’s film

institute, it was widely received as a hilarious guide to the heart of Cuban society.

●Giselle

Enrique Pineda Barnet | Cuba | Docu-Fiction | 1965 | 90min

A thrilling performance film that follows Cuba’s immortal ballerina, Alicia Alonso, in her

acclaimed portrayal of Giselle in the eponymous ballet that made her an international star

A SPECIAL PRESENTATION OF CLASSIC CINEMA:

●The Newsreels – Santiago Álvarez (ICAIC)

Produced weekly by Cuba’s foremost montage filmmaker from 1960 to 1990, these newsreels

captured Cuban revolutionary history and world events from a distinctly Latin American populist

perspective. [. . .]

For full article and more information, see https://queenslatino.com/havana-film-festival-is-back-in-nyc/

[Still above from Giselle.]