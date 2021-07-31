The new collective exhibition “Tomorrow is a Different Day—1980-Now” at Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. See more information below on Remy Jungerman, Michael Tedja, and Gillion Grantsaan, co-founders of Wakaman, through which they seek to examine the position of artists with a Caribbean-Dutch background. [Also note that the artists include the late Cuban-American artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres.]

BREAKING THE WHITE FRAME OF THE MUSEUM

This gallery brings together several outspoken stances in Dutch art from the beginning of the 21st century. In 2003, the artists Remy Jungerman, Michael Tedja and Gillion Grantsaan founded Wakaman, through which they sought to examine the position of artists with a Caribbean-Dutch background. Their action was prompted by the continuing indifference within the Dutch art world to art and artists with Surinamese roots. Wakaman means “the walking man,” “wanderer,” or “vagabond” in Sranan Tongo. But the same word is also used to refer to someone who is cool and consciously willing to place themself at the fringes and to agitate from that position. Tedja staged a number of exhibitions titled Eat The Frame!, as an invitation to break the institutional framework of white museums. In emphasizing the globalization of the art world, Tedja pursued a different approach from Jungerman and Grantsaan, who, under the Wakaman name, worked with Marcel Pinas, Iris Kensmil, Patricia Kaersenhout, Charl Landvreugd, and others to mount an exhibition in 2009 at Fort Zeelandia in Suriname’s capital Paramaribo. They connect elements from Surinamese history, Maroon culture, migration, and decolonization with ideas about the gathering and transmission of knowledge, in text, symbols, textile and imagery.

[Photo above: Remy Jungerman, INITIANDS, 2015. Collection Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam. Courtesy Galerie Ron Mandos, Amsterdam. © Remy Jungerman. Photo Peter Tijhuis.]

