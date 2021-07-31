CFP: “Religion in Latin America and the Caribbean”

Here is a call for papers for a conference organized by The Centre for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS) University of London, in collaboration with the Centre for Religion, Conflict and Globalization (CRCG), University of Groningen, for “Religion in Latin America and the Caribbean: Past, Present and Possible Futures,” which will take place on January 12 and 13, 2022. The deadline for abstracts is October 10, 2021.

Keynote speaker: Professor Virginia Garrard (University of Texas at Austin)

Conference summary: Latin America has developed some of the most multi-faceted religious tapestries in world history. From its indigenous forms of worship, Catholic colonial influences, and Afro-diasporic cults to the rapid growth of Pentecostalism, the region has been the stage of numerous and innovative religious ideas, materialities, myths, symbols and performances. Such variety of religious experiences challenges scholars to refocus the lens through which they interpret religious phenomena. At the same time, one cannot understand Latin American and Caribbean history without taking religion into account. Beyond the growing influence of religion in the political sphere in the region, there is a need to unpack pressing themes such as the violent targeting of Afro-Brazilian religions by evangelised drug traffickers, corruption schemes involving churches, as well as how religious histories and identities across Latin America are being reframed through the transnationalisation and digitisation of religion.



The conference will be a forum for scholars working across the social sciences and humanities to examine the contours of religious life in Latin America and the Caribbean from a temporal perspective. It seeks to promote interdisciplinary dialogues between Latin American Studies and Religious Studies in order to advance historical, anthropological, sociological and theological discussions of religion in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Possible topics include but are not limited to:



• Religion and politics;

• Gender and religion;

• Religion and identities;

• Historical approaches to religion;

• Theological approaches to religion;

• Religion, urbanisation and development;

• The transnationalisation of religion;

• The digitisation of religion;

• Religion and environmental change;

• Religious missions.



Please submit a paper abstract of 250 words or less together with a brief biography and your contact details to Manoela Carpenedo manoela.carpenedo@sas.ac.uk<mailto:manoela.carpenedo@sas.ac.uk.

For more information, see https://modernlanguages.sas.ac.uk/events/event/24548

