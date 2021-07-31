Brooklyn Book Festival 2021 (Caribbean Authors)

Anderson Tepper is co-chair of the International Committee of the Brooklyn Book Festival, which will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, with live events in downtown Brooklyn during the day and virtual international programming in the evening. Here, he gives us a preview of the participation of Caribbean guest authors at the Festival.

“In the past, the Brooklyn Book Festival has been home to some of the leading writers from the Caribbean (or with roots in both the region and Brooklyn)—from Earl Lovelace and Marlon James to Oonya Kempadoo, Marcia Douglas, Kei Miller, Naomi Jackson and Tiphanie Yanique, to name just a few. This year is no exception, even if the panels will again be online only. Leonardo Padura, the celebrated Cuban noir author, will travel through history with his new novel, The Transparency of Time (just out from Farrar, Straus and Giroux); and the British-Jamaican author Leone Ross will invoke the magic of a Caribbean-like archipelago in her deliciously-exuberant novel, Popisho (also out now from Farrar, Straus and Giroux).”

For more information, see https://brooklynbookfestival.org

Also see https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374277956, and previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2021/01/12/forthcoming-paduras-the-transparency-of-time-a-novel/.