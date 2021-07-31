Books—“Rise and Fall of an Empire: A Progressive Caribbean”

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Jerome Teelucksingh’s Rise and Fall of an Empire: A Progressive Caribbean was published by Peter Lang in June 2020.

Description: Rise and Fall of an Empire: A Progressive Caribbean emphasizes the significance of literature, media, history, slavery, culture and ideology which helped shape the Caribbean. This interdisciplinary work includes lesser known events, individuals and organizations that have emerged from colonialism and contributed to the foundations of a Caribbean Empire. Furthermore, these personalities and groups made valid contributions to the improvement and betterment of Caribbean societies. There are obvious contradictions within the Caribbean region that denote noteworthy progress whilst other indicators reflect a regression. Undoubtedly, these are features of a dynamic people and stable region that should be considered an Empire.

Jerome Teelucksingh
Rise and Fall of an Empire: A Progressive Caribbean
June 2020
180 pages
ISBN: 978-1-4331-7852-8 (hc)
https://www.peterlang.com/view/title/72546

