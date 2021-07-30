Film: “Road Runners”

This August, WORLD Channel presents a sports-themed documentary following teenagers in Montego Bay, Jamaica, as they seek to carry on the tradition of Jamaican dominance of global track and field. Road Runners, directed by Mike Todd, premieres on TV and streaming on WorldChannel.org on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT. Road Runners will continue to stream following its August 1st debut.

Part of the WORLD Channel series Doc World, the film takes viewers to Spot Valley High School in Montego Bay where three students — Leyone, Tyrese and Toria — each have dreams of making names for themselves as elite runners in a nation where track and field is king and communities come together in the hope of producing the next Usain Bolt. Raised in an area famed for its elite tourist resorts, their own lives are marked by hardship and poverty but excellence on the track offers them a chance to create better lives for themselves and their families. With the help and guidance of their dedicated coach Kerron Grant, the trio set off to show their skill at Jamaica’s most prestigious track and field event, Champs. Will their talent and training help them overcome setbacks and a field of competitors comprised of the best high school runners in Jamaica?

Road Runners will continue to stream at worldchannel.org following its August 1 debut.

Watch the trailer for Road Runners here.