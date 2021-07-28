CFP- Latin America Art and Social Resistance in the Global/Glocal Perspective

CALL FOR PAPERS

Latin America Art and Social Resistance in the Global/Glocal Perspective

Tatiane De Oliveira Elias (Independent Scholar)

Online Panel

The theme of this session is art and social resistance in Latin America and Caribbean in the era of post colonialism and global/glocal perspective. We will therefore look at Latin America and Caribbean contemporary artists whose work blends art, politics, democracy, resistance and identity. Artists in different contexts, and particularly in Latin America and Caribbean countries, have increasingly positioned themselves to usher in political and social change, in areas ranging from climate change and dictatorship to human rights. The current political crises, the coronavirus 19 pandemic crisis and its consequences for the Latin America economy and democracy, as well as the social struggles that lead to large influxes of Latin America migrants into the United States, Europa and Australia and massive flow of immigration from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti has inspired many artists.

The panel will discuss crucial themes such as social and cultural identity, minority identities, ancestrality, religiosity and tradition. It will also highlight initiatives by artists who have demonstrated how art can break down barriers and be more inclusive in terms of reframing minorities.

We invite contributions on the following topics: art and activism, indigenous art, feminism art and black community. Our aim is to socialize emerging themes in the field of art history in dialogue with the various areas of knowledge and highlight its rich diversity and foster intercultural dialogue. In this panel, we will discuss the importance of maintaining the Latin American historical memory and raise questions about preserving the history of the Latino identity.

