Remy Jungerman: The metaphysical artist

[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention.] Art City Amsterdam presents podcasts with leading curators, artists, collectors, and politicians, interviewed by Joost Bosland and Rubiah Balsem. Visit Art City Amsterdam for an interview with Suriname-born Dutch artist Remy Jungerman.

Description: Remy Jungerman takes us through defining moments in his career, the ideas for his upcoming solo exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and when his work was first shown there in 1996. He elaborates on the layered references in his practice, like Winti religion, Surinamese Maroon culture, and De Stijl, but also how the visual language of modernism allowed him to reach a broad audience.

Jungerman leads us through the Amstelpark where he often visits the monument ‘Rozenoord’ by Ram Katzir. Concluding he tells us where he listens to live jazz, which artists to keep an eye on, and his favourite art space in the middle of the city.

Visit https://artcityamsterdam.com/remy-jungerman/

[Photo above by Koos Breukel.]