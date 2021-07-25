Winston Soso – the Rolls Royce of Calypso dies

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Social media and news outlets are mourning the loss of another “giant in calypso.” As Loop News reported, “Winston ‘Soso’ Lockhart, one of the greatest calypsonians from St Vincent and the Grenadines,” passed away on July 14, 2021. Here is more from News 784.

Winston ‘Soso’ Lockhart, 69, one of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ greatest soca and calypso icons, died on Sunday from complications of kidney failure.

In June of 2020, the Vincentian Cultural Ambassador suffered from a kidney failure and was placed on dialysis treatment, since then he was unable to work. There were several fundraising efforts to assist him.

Over the past decades, ‘Soso’ thrilled music lovers with hits such as Pan yard, I don’t mind, and how some men love their woman. Many of his songs focused on the physical attributes of women.

The Vincentian Artiste and Composer received a Life Time Achievement Award in 2016 from Vincy Care Inc for his significant contributions to music.

On the eve of his 60th birthday, ‘Soso’ declared his respect for Alston’ Becket’ Cyrus and Cyril’ Scorcher’ Thomas.

In an article published by the Vincentian Newspaper, he said, “There is this brotherly, happy feeling when we meet; we’re not there to compete against one another.” According to the interview with the publication, he also extended his gratitude to musical maestro Frankie Mc Intosh and record producer extraordinaire Granville Straker.

According to those who knew ‘Soso,’ he grew up confident and private, often displayed a spirited sense of humor, and looked forward to hearing people like Becket, Scorcher, Sheller, and Lifeboy sing, especially at carnival.

Many Tributes on Social Media

SVG Solid Band “we are saddened by the news of the death of our friend and mentor, The Rolls Royce of Calypso, Mr. Winston Soso. We as a band thank you for your love, advice, and confidence in us over the years as we graced the stage with you on numerous occasions and brought musical joy to our audiences.”

Sha Sha Jones “My heart is heavy. We have lost another Vincentian legend and icon. I have lost a friend. Winston Soso, thank you for being the selfless musician and human being that you were. Thank you for your contribution to our nation and our musical art form”.

[. . .] Over the decades, Winston ‘Soso’ Lockhart has sung hundreds of songs, all written by him.

