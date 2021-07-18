President Jovenel Moïse’s Widow Returns to Port-au-Prince

Martine Moïse, widow of the late President Jovenel Moïse, returned to Haiti yesterday after ten days of treatment in Florida, after being shot and wounded during the assassination of her husband. A funeral service is scheduled for July 23. Le Nouvelliste reports:

Martine Moïse, widow of President Jovenel Moïse, returned to Haiti this Saturday, July 17, 2021 after ten days of absence. The First Lady had left for treatment in Florida after being shot and wounded during the assassination of her husband Jovenel Moïse on July 7.

Madame Moïse landed on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, aboard a private flight. She was welcomed at the diplomatic lounge by Prime Minister Claude Joseph. The first lady was wearing a scarf on her right arm as well as a bulletproof vest. Foreign security guards were seen alongside her.

Martine Moïse is expected to participate in the funeral of her husband, scheduled for next July 23. Madame Moïse made no official statement as she got off the plane.

According to the Secretary of State for Communications, she will take part in the preparations for the funeral. “The 1st lady @martinejmoise has just arrived in Haiti as part of the preparations for the national funeral of Pdt @moisejovenel. She was greeted at AITL by pm @ claudejoseph03,” a tweet from the Secretary of State read.

The First Lady was rushed to the United States on the day of her husband’s assassination on July 7. She had been shot and wounded. She has spoken on social media twice from her hospital bed to discuss the tragedy.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://lenouvelliste.com/article/230477/retour-a-port-au-prince-de-la-veuve-du-president-jovenel-moise