Now available: Revista Nuestramérica Vol. 9 No. 17

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Revista Nuestramérica Vol. 9 No. 17 (January-June 2021) is now available. This is a special issue dedicated to “Migraciones africanas y afrodescendientes en nuestra América: Tránsitos, rutas y destinos” [African and Afro-descendant migrations in our America: Transits, routes and destinations].

Articles include: Presentation to the Dossier: “African and Afro-descendant migrations in our America: Transits, routes and destinations” by Angela Yesenia Olaya Requene, “Racialization, blackness and racism in Latin America” by Esther Pineda G., and “From Haitianism to the new Migration Law: Right, Race and Brazilian Migration Policy in a historical perspective” by Karine de Souza Silva, Miguel Borba de Sá.

Table of Contents:
http://revistanuestramerica.cl/ojs/index.php/nuestramerica/issue/view/18/showToc

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s