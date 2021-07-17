Now available: Revista Nuestramérica Vol. 9 No. 17

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Revista Nuestramérica Vol. 9 No. 17 (January-June 2021) is now available. This is a special issue dedicated to “Migraciones africanas y afrodescendientes en nuestra América: Tránsitos, rutas y destinos” [African and Afro-descendant migrations in our America: Transits, routes and destinations].

Articles include: Presentation to the Dossier: “African and Afro-descendant migrations in our America: Transits, routes and destinations” by Angela Yesenia Olaya Requene, “Racialization, blackness and racism in Latin America” by Esther Pineda G., and “From Haitianism to the new Migration Law: Right, Race and Brazilian Migration Policy in a historical perspective” by Karine de Souza Silva, Miguel Borba de Sá.



Table of Contents:

http://revistanuestramerica.cl/ojs/index.php/nuestramerica/issue/view/18/showToc