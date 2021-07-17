Naomi Osaka: Netflix launches trailer for new documentary series on tennis superstar

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Matias Grez (CNN, July 7, 2021) reports on the new Netflix documentary series—Naomi Osaka—on the tennis superstar:

“What am I if I’m not a good tennis player?” Naomi Osaka asks in the trailer for her new self-titled Netflix documentary series.

The video streaming service launched the first look at its new sport title on Tuesday, focused on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being catapulted into the public eye.

‘Naomi Osaka,’ personally narrated by the tennis star, looks back at the 23-year-old’s upbringing and how her 2018 US Open win turned her into an “overnight superstar.”

“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life,” director Garrett Bradley, whose film ‘Time’ was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, said in a press release.

“But it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa.

“More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

[Shown above, photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA: Sep 12, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women’s singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.]