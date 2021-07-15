She Is a Key Voice in One of Puerto Rico’s Most Visionary Museums

[Many thanks to Pablo Delano for bringing this item to our attention.] Jeryl Brunner (Forbes) writes about Marianne Ramírez Aponte, chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico [Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico] and her vision for the museum and its relationship with the community. She also speaks about the ongoing exhibition, “El momento del yagrumo,” curated by Marina Reyes Franco.

The yagrumo tree commonly grows in Puerto Rico and is known to emerge after a severe storm. When the strongest trees fall, the yagrumo germinates quickly. The yagrumo may not be as brawny as the more mighty trees. But it has the possibility of renewal.

El Momento del Yagrumo or The Moment of the Yagrumo is an exhibition currently on display at The Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico. As curator Marina Reyes Franco explains, it’s a fitting metaphor for an exhibit that spotlights the growing demands of the protection and defense of territories. Through the works of 21 artists and collectives selected by Reyes, the exhibition delves into how we inhabit the world and connect to its ecosystems in different ways using nature, struggle and looking at the past.

“The moment of Yagrumo is a metaphor for post-hurricane recovery, but is also an urgent call for deeper changes to our relationship with nature,” says Reyes.

Since 1984 The Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico or the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, (MAC) has been devoted to providing ways for Puerto Rican artists and communities to exhibit their art and tell important stories about the culture.

“The MAC is the only institution on the island expressly dedicated to the study, collection, preservation and promotion of art produced since the mid-20th century in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Latin America, and its diasporas,” shares the museum’s executive director and chief curator, Marianne Ramírez Aponte who has worked at the museum for over twelve years. [. . .]

[. . .] One goal of the MAC is to share stories so the community feels represented within the museum. When they implement artistic and cultural projects they wish to inspire people to create their own projects. “We hope that we can engage younger generations,” says Ramírez. “And in turn they can help solve the problems of the community.”

For full article, see https://www.forbes.com/sites/jerylbrunner/2021/07/14/she-is-a-key-voice-in-one-of-puerto-ricos-most-visionary-museums/?sh=54d8529c3798

[shown above: Marianne Ramirez Aponte by RAQUEL PEREZ.]

She Is a Key Voice in One of Puerto Rico’s Most Visionary Museums

[Many thanks to Pablo Delano for bringing this item to our attention.] Jeryl Brunner (Forbes) writes about Marianne Ramírez Aponte, chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico [Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico] and her vision for the museum and its relationship with the community. She also speaks about the ongoing exhibition, “El momento del yagrumo,” curated by Marina Reyes Franco.

The yagrumo tree commonly grows in Puerto Rico and is known to emerge after a severe storm. When the strongest trees fall, the yagrumo germinates quickly. The yagrumo may not be as brawny as the more mighty trees. But it has the possibility of renewal.

El Momento del Yagrumo or The Moment of the Yagrumo is an exhibition currently on display at The Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico. As curator Marina Reyes Franco explains, it’s a fitting metaphor for an exhibit that spotlights the growing demands of the protection and defense of territories. Through the works of 21 artists and collectives selected by Reyes, the exhibition delves into how we inhabit the world and connect to its ecosystems in different ways using nature, struggle and looking at the past.

“The moment of Yagrumo is a metaphor for post-hurricane recovery, but is also an urgent call for deeper changes to our relationship with nature,” says Reyes.

Since 1984 The Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico or the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, (MAC) has been devoted to providing ways for Puerto Rican artists and communities to exhibit their art and tell important stories about the culture.

“The MAC is the only institution on the island expressly dedicated to the study, collection, preservation and promotion of art produced since the mid-20th century in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Latin America, and its diasporas,” shares the museum’s executive director and chief curator, Marianne Ramírez Aponte who has worked at the museum for over twelve years. [. . .]

[. . .] One goal of the MAC is to share stories so the community feels represented within the museum. When they implement artistic and cultural projects they wish to inspire people to create their own projects. “We hope that we can engage younger generations,” says Ramírez. “And in turn they can help solve the problems of the community.”

For full article, see https://www.forbes.com/sites/jerylbrunner/2021/07/14/she-is-a-key-voice-in-one-of-puerto-ricos-most-visionary-museums/?sh=54d8529c3798

[shown above: Marianne Ramirez Aponte by RAQUEL PEREZ.]