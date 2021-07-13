Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert, Recipient of CAI’s Caribbean Art and Its Diasporas Fellowship

Warmest congratulations to my co-blogger and dear friend, Lisa, who is the recipient of the inaugural Caribbean Art and Its Diasporas Fellowship by the Clark Art Institute. Such a well-deserved award!

Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert, Professor of Hispanic Studies, was awarded the inaugural Caribbean Art and Its Diasporas Fellowship by the Clark Art Institute. The Clark’s fellowships support scholarship in art history, visual culture, and interdisciplinary inquiry that challenges how we think about writing history and addresses the complexity of our contemporary world, reimagining the borders and geographies of art history’s dominant narratives.

Through Lisa’s fellowship and future awardees, the new Caribbean Art and Its Diasporas Fellowship will support today’s art historians, artists, critics, and writers who are engaging with the complexity of critical Caribbean scholarship, art, and visual practices. Her project, “Where the River Meets the Sea: Visualizing Climate Change in the Dominican Republic,” looks at contemporary Dominican artists’ responses to climate change in Santo Domingo and its port, where the Ozama River joins the Caribbean Sea. The work addresses the central role played by artists in chronicling and engaging the plight of the endangered communities living along the Ozama River as they face the impact of climate change.

