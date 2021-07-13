Daniel Lind-Ramos in “Sweat” (Haus der Kunst)

Congratulations to Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind-Ramos, whose work is on view in “Sweat,” at Haus der Kunst until January 9, 2022. Curated by Anna Schneider and Raphael Fonseca, “Sweat” is an international group exhibition “dedicated to the phenomenon of bodies that act together and shape their present.” Haus der Kunst is located at Prinzregentenstraße 1, Munich, Germany.

Description: The group exhibition “Sweat” is the result of two years of intensive research. The show is dedicated to the phenomenon of bodies that act together and shape their present. Breaking a sweat in the face of violent attempts to control the human body represents an artistic strategy of resistance.

If we are witnessing the global scale of systemic injustice at an unprecedented scale, we are also assisting to the impressive growth of alliances of transnational resistance movements. The group exhibition “Sweat” brings together more than twenty artistic voices that respond to several conditions of political pressure. The artistic positions range from present-day to pioneering works from the 1970s and ‘80s that mobilised feminist and postcolonial movements in art and society, opening up historical perspectives on artistic languages that are embedded in forms of radical social emancipation.

“Sweat” is traversed by unique poetics of pleasure and polyphony that counter politics of enmity and exclusion through the creation of sensual acts of self-determination and the materialization of stories that have hitherto been silenced and rendered invisible.

The artists make use of dynamic media such as dance, film, and video that attest to ephemeral civil choreographies and activate collaborative and archival processes, building on communities and their cultures. Through practices of non-hierarchical recycling, collaging, and sampling of collective and personal imagery, they postulate worlds as vital assemblages of multiple cultural influences and temporalities, disrupting biased mainstream narratives and representations.

With: Pacita Abad (*1946 Philippines, † 2004 Singapore),

Mohamed Bourouissa (*1978 Algeria),

Cecilia Bengolea (*1979, Argentinia)

chameckilerner (*1964 / *1966 Brazil),

Mary Beth Edelson (*1933 USA, † 2004 USA),

Philipp Gufler (*1989 Germany),

Sunil Gupta (*1953, India),

Eisa Jocson (*1986 Philippines),

Isaac Julien (*1960 UK),

Christine Sun Kim (*1980 USA),

Natalia LL (* 1937 Poland),

Daniel Lind-Ramos (*1953 Puerto Rico),

MAHKU (Movement of Huni Kuin Artists) (*2011 Brazil),

Mulambö (*1995 Brazil),

António Ole (*1951 Angola),

Santiago Reyes (*1971 Ecuador),

Tabita Rezaire (*1989 France),

Michele Rizzo (*1984, Italy)

Guadalupe Rosales (*1980 USA),

Jacolby Satterwhite (*1986 USA),

Tschabalala Self (*1990 USA),

Tuesday Smillie (*1981 USA),

João Pedro Vale & Nuno Alexandre Ferreira (*1976 / *1973 Portugal),

Kaylene Whiskey (*1976 Australia),

Zadie Xa (*1983 Canada) & Benito Mayor Vallejo (*1981, Spain)

Curated by Anna Schneider, Raphael Fonseca

Curatorial assistance: Elena Setzer

