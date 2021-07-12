It’s Caribbean Literature Day!

Today! We join the region and diaspora in celebrating #CaribbeanLiteratureDay2021! Last year, House of Nehesi Publishers issued a call for a pan-Caribbean literature day, and we’re happy to see the observance grow from year to year!Read Caribbean, give Caribbean books as a gift, support Caribbean lit and of course, join us for a jam-packed afternoon! We’ve got readings from writers across the region, (shout-outs to all who shared their work!) and a live book chat connecting readers and writers to talk about all things Caribbean Lit! We also premiere the latest edition of our Pavement Poets spoken word showcase: T&T poets Seth Sylvester, Shimiah Lewis, and Mishael Henry bring you a ‘Dose of Reality’, performing newly commissioned pieces on the urgent topic of COVID-19 vaccination, in line with messaging from regional health authorities. “The first dose is to be informed!”. Produced by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago. Tune into our Facebook and YouTube pages for all the Caribbean Literature Day activities and come in for the celebration! Mon Jul 12 1pm – 7pm (TT/ AST) Facebook & YouTube