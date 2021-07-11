CARIBBEAN TALES FILM FESTIVAL REVEALS 2021 ‘SWEET 16’ LINEUP

Caribbean Tales International Film Festival (CTFF) released its lineup of films during the Thursday night media launch marking 16 years of amplifying and elevating voices from the African and Caribbean Diaspora.

“Before CTFF, there weren’t any Canadian film festivals that focused solely on African and Caribbean heritage,” exclaimed Festival Director Diana Webley. “We’re so excited that this year, half of our filmmakers or films are Canadian because they bring the unique perspective of African and Caribbean people in Canada.”

CTFF runs from September 8th to 24th for 13 nights on the Video-On-Demand platform CaribbeanTales-TV (CT-TV), with the Canadian Premiere of the Opening Night Feature Film, Becoming a Queen, directed by Chris Strikes (Canada, 2021). The documentary tells the story of Joella Crichton, a Toronto Caribbean Carnival legend and nine-time winner of the Queen of Carnival as she attempts to win an historic tenth crown.

A showcase of short and feature length films, viewers will have the opportunity to engage in panels and talkbacks with actors and directors. CT-TV is a state-of-the-art subscription based streaming platform that hosts a broad library of African & Caribbean heritage films and TV programs.

The virtual CTFF media launch was hosted by renowned Canadian poet Dwayne Morgan and featured special messages from Festival founder and award-winning director Frances Anne-Solomon and long standing CaribbeanTales Media Group (CTMG) board member Denise Herrera Jackson. Viewers were treated to a sneak peek of Akilla’s Escape (Canada, 2020) followed by a talkback with critically acclaimed director Charles Officer. As an added bonus, on July 14th at 7pm EST, a special Behind The Lens on CT-TV will be hosted by CTV News anchor Andria Case with Charles Officer and star Donisha Prendergast.

About CaribbeanTales International Film Festival

CaribbeanTales Film Festival (CTFF) celebrates the talents of established and emerging filmmakers of Caribbean heritage who practise their art across the Caribbean Diaspora and worldwide. CTFF presents a multi-ethnic mix of exciting and dynamic films that showcase diverse and shared stories and cultures. CTFF is produced by Caribbean Tales Inc., a registered Canadian charity. The company’s mandate is to foster and encourage intercultural understanding and racial equality, through the creation, marketing and distribution of film, programs, events, and projects that reflect the diversity and creativity of Caribbean heritage and culture.