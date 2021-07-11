Call for Applications: Regeneration Specialist, WIRRED

Walkers Institute for Regenerative Research Education and Design (WIRRED) is interested in receiving applications from candidates with a range of relevant skills and experience to play a crucial role in carrying out WIRRED’s growth strategy for evolving Walkers Reserve in Barbados from an active sand quarry to a vibrant food forest. All candidates should be motivated to work within a multi-discipline environment and have experience of delivering design and regeneration projects. The deadline for applications is Friday, July 30, 2021.



WIRRED is seeking an experienced Regeneration Specialist to be a valued member of its senior leadership team. The Regeneration Specialist will play a crucial role in carrying out WIRRED’s growth strategy for evolving Walkers Reserve in Barbados from an active sand quarry to a vibrant food forest, improving the effectiveness of regenerative works and enhancing the organization’s performance. At WIRRED, we value authenticity, innovation and integrity and seek to foster an environment of inclusiveness, empowerment, and abundance. The ideal candidate will have a deep commitment to the mission and values of WIRRED, be detail-oriented yet strategic, quick thinking, highly analytical, and experienced in permaculture, regenerative agriculture, project management and strategy development.

Responsibilities The Regeneration Specialist is responsible for leadership and management of WIRRED’s regenerative work at Walkers Reserve focusing on: • The development, design, operation and improvement of the permaculture and regenerative systems at Walkers Reserve • Providing support and technical experience to the Agricultural Supervisor and the Regenerative Team • Routinely communicating and emphasising the organization’s regeneration mission, vision, and culture throughout its regenerative activities so that it inspires team members and builds momentum behind positive action.

Education • Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Forestry or related discipline. • Demonstrated knowledge of animal husbandry, plant life cycles, grafting and propagation • Desirable: MBA, or Master’s Degree in Agriculture/Forestry or related discipline.

Experience • 5 to 7 years’ experience with progressive agriculture/horticulture and general management responsibilities in a high-paced, rapid growth project, non-profit, development/aid environment. • Expertise in permaculture practices, earth building, organic farming, regenerative land stewardship and people management. • Understand regeneration planting patterns and the ability to create new patterns as the landscape and project dictates. • Expertise in program development, project proposal writing, project management and change management. • Experience in the development of organizational processes, including budget and resource development, and strategic planning. • Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint). • Expertise in defining and scaling processes, both internally and with external partners. • High level of motivation and energy with desire to “roll up sleeves.” Proven track record with and enthusiasm for building from the ground up and leading with a vision to the future. • Demonstrated strong project management skills – experience in relating to senior management and Boards of Directors, desirable. • A working knowledge of the statutory laws and regulations for similar type operations in Barbados and the Caribbean region, desirable. • Desirable: experience in education, aquaponics, permaculture, biodynamics, animal husbandry or other regenerative agricultural practices. • A deep commitment to the mission and values of WIRRED.

Interested persons should submit their CV and cover addressed to:

Managing Director, Walkers Institute for Regenerative Research Education and Design, Unit 22, Town Square Mall, Queen Street; Speightstown, St. Peter; Barbados

Documents should be emailed to info@wirred.org subject line Regeneration Specialist Vacancy.