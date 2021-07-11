Bad Bunny’s Busy Weekend: New ‘De Museo’ Track & Adidas Collab

Kiko Martínez (Remezcla) writes about Bad Bunny’s new release “De Museo.”

Bad Bunny surprised fans during the long Fourth of July weekend when he quietly released his new single “De Museo,” a track featured in the latest Fast & Furious sequel, F9: The Fast Saga.

Although El Conejo Malo didn’t promote the song on his social media accounts, it quickly began trending when fans realized it was available on streaming platforms.

“Bad Bunny’s “De Museo” audio-video has now surpassed 500,000 likes and 2 million views (and counting) on YouTube. In only 30 minutes of going live, the video racked up 200,00 likes, as one Twitter user pointed out on Monday night.

As excited as his fans always get about his new music, it’s known that Bad Bunny’s interests go beyond the recording studio. The “Yonaguni” singer is known for dabbling in everything from professional wrestling to fashion. So, it came as no surprise that this weekend we also found out that he has a new shoe in collaboration with Adidas on the way: the ZX 8000 “Ice Cream.” The shoe features an assortment of sherbet-looking colors, including pink, orange, purple, and two shades of blue. Elements of the shoe’s design feature an appearance of liquid melting down the midsole, seemingly representing ice cream. The ZX 8000 “Ice Cream” has no release date yet, but it’s reportedly hitting the market sometime this year.

Listen to “De Museo” here:

For original article, see https://remezcla.com/music/bad-bunny-new-de-museo-video-ice-cream-adidas/

[Above: Art by Stephany Torres for Remezcla.]