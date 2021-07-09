New Book: “La couleur de l’agonie”

Gisèle Pineau’s La couleur de l’agonie [The Color of Agony] was published by Caraïbéditions in May 2021.

Description: Thirty years after the savage rape they committed, seven men see the face of vengeance and the color of agony arise. Death follows them like a shadow without forgiveness. At the Pointe-à-Pitre police station, Jessy Cantor—a Guadeloupean woman with a strong character imbued in a return to the homeland—and Dan Berlot lead the investigation, gathering testimonies and clues as heterogeneous as they are frightening. La couleur de l’agonieplunges us into a Guadeloupe with many faces. From the ghettos of the big city plagued by crack to the secret campaigns where the gadézafè officiate, the investigators track the mysterious vigilantes until they go back to the origin of Evil, finding dark fragments of their own stories.

For more information, see https://www.caraibeditions.fr/romans-policiers-en-francais/576-la-couleur-de-l-agonie.html and http://www.potomitan.info/bibliographie/caraibeditions/pineau_gisele.php



Many thanks to Peter Jordens for additional links:

Ka Nou Fè an peyi la? Gisèle Pineau

Eclair TV, July 5, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNppIqfLbXU



Ka Nou Fè an peyi la? Kathleen Maran – Gisèle Pineau – La couleur de l’agonie

Eclair TV, July 5, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWri_sA-Pes