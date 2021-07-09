[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Dominican Today (June 30, 2021) reports from Bayahibe, Dominican Republic:

Last Sunday June 27 was a historic day for the Dominican Republic, the liberation of the three manatees Juana, Pepe and Lupita became a reality.

At 10am an emotional ceremony began, where the tears were mixed with the salty water of the artificial bay where for six months the three animals were prepared so that they can have a second chance in freedom. “This project led by the Ministry of the Environment, the National Aquarium and Fundemar, marks a milestone in the conservation of the Antillean manatee, a critically endangered species,” Diario Libre reports.

Around 11pm the cables that supported the metal fence were cut, and the plastic tanks were removed by technicians and divers to complete the phase to adapt Juana, Pepe and Lupita to the wildlife.

Source: https://dominicantoday.com/dr/tourism/2021/06/30/a-dominican-milestone-3-manatees-are-returned-to-the-wild



Los manatíes Lupita, Juana y Pepe redescubren la Libertad

Diario Libre, June 30, 2021

https://www.diariolibre.com/actualidad/medioambiente/zoom-un-caso-de-exito-en-el-centro-de-una-crisis-DH27201604