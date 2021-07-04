CFP: 13th Latina/o/x Communities Conference

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Here is a call for papers for the 13th Latina/o/x Communities Conference: Building Bridges/Construyendo Puentes to take place at West Chester University of Pennsylvania on September 29 (virtual) and September 30 (in person). The 2021 conference is organized around the theme “Afro-Latinx and Caribbean Identities.” The deadlines for submissions is July 15, 2021.

Description: This interdisciplinary conference provides a creative space to enhance the understanding of Latina/o/x issues, contributions, and cultures. This annual conference informs the university and broader community about a wide range of issues concerning the Latinx population in Pennsylvania and beyond, and represents twelve years of working to build and strengthen ties between West Chester University and the community, as embodied in our theme “Building Bridges/Construyendo Puentes.” We welcome students, faculty, professionals, practitioners, and community members to submit proposals. Presentations may be in the form of papers, posters, workshops, or panels related to one or more of the following topical tracks: 1) Immigration and Social Justice, 2) Education, 3) Representations in Literature, Art, Popular Culture; 4) Social Sciences, 5) Social Services 6) Community Development; 7) Gender and Sexualities Studies; 8) Critical Race Studies; 9) Criminal Justice; 10) Environmental Studies and Ecocriticism

Contact Emily Aguiló-Pérez at eaguilo@wcupa.edu or Daniela Johannes at djohannes@wcupa.edu.

For more information, see https://www.wcupa.edu/arts-humanities/languagesCultures/LatinoConference