Call for Papers: “Recognition and Recovery of Caribbean Canadian Cultural Production”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Here is a call for papers for a special issue of Canada and Beyond: A Journal of Canadian Literary and Cultural Studies (Issue 10, 2021). The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2021.

Michael A. Bucknor and Cornel Bogle invite submissions for a special issue of Canada and Beyond: A Journal of Canadian Literary and Cultural Studies on Caribbean Canadian cultural production which will feature scholarship that is engaged in the critical tasks of recovery and recognition of figures, texts, debates, collectives, and institutions that have influenced the field.

The editors welcome essays and interviews that focus on both historical and contemporary Caribbean Canadian cultural production including literature, music, film, and visual arts, particularly related to the following topics:

–The recuperation of writers and artists not traditionally recognized as Caribbean Canadian

–Caribbean Canadian and Black Lives Matter

–Caribbean Canadian archival materials

–Institutional networks and supports for Caribbean Canadian art

–Caribbean Canadian art and crises

–LGBTQ+ Caribbean Canadian art

–Women artists and women’s work

–Caribbean Canadian Children’s and Young Adult literature

–Appropriation and Erasure

–Caribbean Canadian Life Writing

–Francophone Caribbean Canadian writing

–Spanish Language Caribbean Canadian writing

–Caribbean Canadian and Indigenous relations

–The reception of Caribbean Canadian art

–Caribbean Canadian art in Western Canada

–Caribbean Canadian film

–Emerging Caribbean Canadian writers and artists

–Self-publishing and traditional publishing of Caribbean Canadian writing

All submissions must be original, unpublished work. Articles, between 6,000 and 7500 words in length, including endnotes and works cited, should follow current MLA bibliographic format. Submissions should be uploaded to Canada and Beyond’s online submissions system and simultaneously sent to caribbean.canlit@gmail.com by July 31, 2021, to be peer-reviewed for Issue 10, 2021. For more information please contact the guest editors at the e-mail address above and see CFP Canada and Beyond.

For more information, you may contact the guest editors Michael A. Bucknor and Cornel Bogle at caribbean.canlit@gmail.com.

See full description at https://call-for-papers.sas.upenn.edu/cfp/2021/05/17/special-issue-of-canada-and-beyond-recognition-and-recovery-of-caribbean-canadian