Frankétienne wins the 2021 Grand Prix de la Francophonie

Raoul Junior Lorfils (Haiti Loop News) reports that Haitian writer and artist Frankétienne recently won the 2021 Grand Prix de la Francophonie awarded by the French Academy [Académie française]. He was one of three Haitian winners among 65 distinguished figures in the 2021 list of awardees. The other two are novelist and director of the Haitian Copyright Office, Emmelie Prophète-Milcé, who won the Prix du rayonnement de la langue et de la littérature françaises [Prize for Outreach of French Language and Literature] and writer Philippe Dalembert, who received the Prix François Coppée in the poetry category for his poetry collection Cantique du balbutiement (2020).

Accompanied by 30,000 euros, the Grand Prix de la Francophonie honors “the work of a French-speaking individual who, in his country or internationally, has made an eminent contribution to maintaining and illustrating of the French language”.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, in French, see https://haiti.loopnews.com/content/franketienne-remporte-le-grand-prix-de-la-francophonie-2021