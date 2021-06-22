Exhibition: “Counter Flags”

Curated by Natalia Viera Salgado, “Counter Flags”—on view from June 24 until August 22, 2021—reflects on the performativity and choreographed gesture of creating flags. See description below. [Presented as part of La Residencia.] Artists with Caribbean roots include Ricardo Cabret (Puerto Rico), José Castrellón (Panama), Lizania Cruz (Dominican Republic), Carlos Martiel (Cuba), Esperanza Mayobre (Venezuela), Jason Mena (Puerto Rico), René Sandín (Puerto Rico), Edra Soto (Puerto Rico), and María Lulú Varona (Puerto Rico). The Abrons Arts Center is located at 466 Grand Street (at Pitt Street) in New York, New York.

Description: Counter Flags reflects on the performativity and choreographed gesture of creating flags. Beyond ideas of nationalism(s), this exhibition explores the relationships to place, historical narratives, identities, borders, language, and the utility of this object. How can the design and presentation of flags be acts of resistance to colonial paradigms?

This exhibition offers counternarratives around these ideas and features work by Lizania Cruz (Dominican Republic), Kahlil Robert Irving (USA), Edra Soto (Puerto Rico), Carlos Martiel (Cuba), José Castrellón (Panama), Jason Mena (Puerto Rico) Melissa Raymond (Canada), René Sandín (Puerto Rico), María Lulú Varona (Puerto Rico), Ricardo Cabret (Puerto Rico), Esperanza Mayobre (Venezuela), and Esvin Alarcón Lam (Guatemala).

Edra Soto’s Let Love Win will be on-view in the Abrons’ garden, located on the lower level.

La Residencia is a co-located residency program in partnership with Pública. A cultural space in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Pública aims to provide a platform for local and international artists to strengthen relationships between Puerto Rico and a global audience. Over the course of eighteen months, Pública Co-Director Natalia Viera Salgado will serve as Abrons’ 2020-21 Curatorial Resident and will support the development of projects at Abrons and Pública.

Natalia Viera Salgado is a Puerto Rican curator and curatorial consultant based in New York City. She is also the co-founder of Pública Espacio Cultural, an independent art space in Alto del Cabro, Santurce Puerto Rico. Her art historical research focuses on contemporary art in relation to decolonial practices, architecture, social and environmental justice, and new media with a keen interest in hybrid and interdisciplinary projects. She has worked at the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, El Museo de Barrio, Art in General, Socrates Sculpture Park and The Nathan Cummings Foundation. Viera holds a MA in Curatorial Practice from the School of Visual Arts and is currently the Assistant Curator at Americas Society, New York.

[Shown above: “Palo encebao” by José Castrellón.]