As part of the series British History in the Long 18th Century at the Institute of Historical Research, School of Advanced Study, University of London, Tara Inniss (University of the West Indies) will present “The Story of Sugar and Rum: The Legacies of Family, Wealth and Power in Barbados and Britain,” online (via Zoom) on Wednesday June 23, 2021, 5:15 – 7:00pm (BST). To register, see below.

Description: Barbados’ UNESCO World Heritage tentative list nomination for ‘The Industrial Heritage of Barbados: The Story of Sugar and Rum’ centres on the development of sugar and rum enterprise in Barbados from the 17th-19th centuries. Several properties are included in this serial nomination including Newton Slave Burial Ground, Codrington Estates, Morgan Lewis Windmill, St. Nicholas Abbey and the Mount Gay Distillery (St. Lucy). However, the research for the nomination places these sites within a comparative context that looks at a number of other important sites in Barbados and their connections to Britain.

In supporting the World Heritage nomination process for the ‘The Industrial Heritage of Barbados: The Story of Sugar and Rum’, the paper seeks to uncover the patterns of plantation ownership and management that consolidated slave and land holdings in Barbados while also supporting family, business and property connections in Britain.

Free and open to the public, but booking is required. Register at: https://sas.sym-online.com/registrationforms/ihrbooking_long_18th_century41801

Source: https://www.history.ac.uk/events/story-sugar-and-rum-legacies-family-wealth-and-power-barbados-and-britain