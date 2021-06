12 of the Best Audiobooks by Women for Caribbean Heritage Month

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sending these two articles by Kendra Winchester: “6 of the Best Audiobooks by Women for Caribbean Heritage Month” and 6 More of the Best Audiobooks by Women for Caribbean Heritage Month” (Book Riot). I have listed her twelve choices below (ordered alphabetically, by authors’ names); see articles (links below) for full descriptions.

6 of the Best Audiobooks by Women for Caribbean Heritage Month

CLAP WHEN YOU LAND BY ELIZABETH ACEVEDO, NARRATED BY THE AUTHOR AND MELANIA-LUISA MARTE

THESE GHOSTS ARE FAMILY BY MAISY CARD, NARRATED BY KARL O’BRIAN WILLIAMS

THE CONFESSIONS OF FRANNIE LANGTON BY SARA COLLINS, NARRATED BY THE AUTHOR AND ROY MCMILLAN

AYITI BY ROXANE GAY, NARRATED BY THE AUTHOR

LUCY BY JAMAICA KINCAID, NARRATED BY ROBIN MILES

FRYING PLANTAIN BY ZALIKA REID-BENTA, NARRATED BY ORDENA STEPHENS-THOMPSON

For full article, see https://bookriot.com/audiobooks-by-caribbean-women

6 More of the Best Audiobooks by Women for Caribbean Heritage Month

WITH THE FIRE ON HIGH BY ELIZABETH ACEVEDO, NARRATED BY THE AUTHOR

HOW TO LOVE A JAMAICAN BY ALEXIA ARTHURS, NARRATED BY JANINA EDWARDS, ADENRELE OJO, DOMINIC HOFFMAN, AND JAMES FOUHEY

EVERYTHING INSIDE BY EDWIDGE DANTICAT, NARRATED BY ROBIN MILES

A MILLION AUNTIES BY ALECIA MCKENZIE, NARRATED BY ROBIN MILES AND KARL WILLIAMS

MY MOTHER’S HOUSE BY FRANCESCA MOMPLAISIR, NARRATED BY KAREN CHILTON, JANINA EDWARDS, AND DION GRAHAM

LOVE AFTER LOVE BY INGRID PERSAUD, NARRATED BY THE AUTHOR

For full article, see https://bookriot.com/great-audiobooks-by-caribbean-women