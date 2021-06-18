Arts and Activism: Nadine Knight

For this webinar event, Preston Black History Group and the Institute for Black Atlantic Research (IBAR) present Jamaican-born invite hair stylist and carnival costume designer Nadine Knight, who will speak about her work. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:30am (EST). To join this webinar, see links below. This event is part of the ongoing Arts and Activism in the Age of Black Lives Matter Webinar Series.

Description: Nadine was born in the Rio Grande Valley in the Blue Mountain region of Jamaica. She began by making clothes and school uniforms for local people. Since arriving in the UK she continued to use her creative skills by designing and making costumes for Spectrum carnival band. This marked the start of 13-year relationship. Her designs helped Spectrum to become one of Preston’s leading carnival bands winning prizes for best costumes and best band across the North West.

Nadine studied Fashion Design at Preston college attaining grade of D*D*D* for a BTEC Extended diploma. The following year she was invited to assist teaching on the course.

Today Nadine runs her own hair salon, Eufro, specialising in culturally sensitive hair care. She is of Maroon descent, schooled in the use of natural produce and proud of her heritage. She helps to educate local people offering advice on natural hair styles and hair care and is one of only a few people in this locale skilled in the making and care of dreadlocks. Her clients come from across the North West and as far away as London and Glasgow.

Register to join the conversation and find out more about Nadine’s past and future endeavours as a creative based in Preston.

The Arts and Activism in the Age of Black Lives Matter Webinar Series is co-hosted by the Institute for Black Atlantic Research and Preston Black History Group and supported by UCLan’s Centre for Migration, Diaspora and Exile and the Leverhulme Trust.

For more information and to join webinar, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/art-activism-webinar-series-nadine-knight-tickets-154869030439 and https://allevents.in/online/art-and-activism-webinar-series-nadine-knight/10000154869030439

For more on the series, see https://ibaruclan.com/arts-and-activism-in-the-age-of-black-lives-matter-webinar-series/