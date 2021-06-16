Teaching Fellow in Caribbean History (U. of Leeds)

The University of Leeds is currently advertising for a Teaching Fellow in Caribbean History. The deadline for applications is July 7, 2021.

Teaching Fellow in Caribbean History

Are you an academic with proven abilities to carry out research-led teaching in Caribbean History, with a particular focus on social and cultural history from the eighteenth to the twentieth century, histories of mobility or migration, and histories of decolonisation and the Caribbean diaspora? Do you have the ability to motivate and inspire students? Are you keen to contribute to research-led teaching in our department?

You will carry out teaching in Caribbean History from the eighteenth to the twentieth century, with a particular focus on mobility, slavery and emancipation; popular culture; and decolonisation.

You will have a PhD in the history of the Caribbean, or a cognate discipline (or be close to submission) and relevant teaching experience.

To explore the post further or for any queries you may have, please contact:

Professor Andrea Major at: A.Major@leeds.ac.uk or Dr Anyaa Anim-Addo at A.Anim-Addo@leeds.ac.uk

For more information and detailed candidate brief, see https://jobs.leeds.ac.uk/vacancy.aspx?ref=AHCHI1036