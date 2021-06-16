OPEN CALL: TILTING AXIS FELLOWSHIP 2021

Het Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis launch the second iteration of a fellowship program for mid-career or established applicants based in the Caribbean. The deadline for submissions is July 4, 2021. See more information below and at Fresh Milk Barbados.

The initiative aims to foster and stimulate mutual exchange between the Caribbean region and the Dutch cultural field. Together with lead partners Het Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis, other cultural institutions including The Amsterdam Museum, De Appel, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and Kunstinstituut Melly will collaborate with the selected applicant during the fellowship.

Applicants have until July 4th, 2021 to submit proposals for consideration. Please send proposals to ta-fellowship@hetnieuweinstituut.nl, attention: Tilting Axis Fellowship 2021 Review Committee. Late submissions will not be reviewed.

WHO SHOULD APPLY? One mid-career and established researcher, artist, designer, writer, curator, or cultural producer based in the Caribbean region interested in building new links with cultural institutions in the Netherlands, and who has an interest in developing their practice around themes related to architecture, spatial practice, design or digital culture.

GOALS

To develop, stimulate and visualise curatorial, design and artistic realities coming out of the Caribbean region

To enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration with a cross-section of Dutch cultural institutions

To provide a variety of platforms for professional experience

To produce critical knowledge on inter-disciplinary exchanges as well as visual culture

To offer practical support and travel to the Netherlands for an extended fellowship

To engage with hosting and collaborating institutions to interrogate and challenge their institutional structures and methodologies

To utilise the existing Tilting Axis network

APPLICATIONS: Applicants for the Fellowship are invited to develop an independent proposal outlining a clear interest in the areas of research/practice and organisations highlighted. The proposal should be content driven and can be based on already existing research or offer new projects. The Fellow is not expected to produce an outcome or finished artwork, yet will be encouraged to publicly present the ongoing research interests whilst in the Netherlands. The research will also be published on an ongoing basis via Het Nieuwe Instituut and partner institution’s website, newsletter or other publications.

The Fellow will be invited to:

Make a series of presentations in Rotterdam & Amsterdam at host and partner institutions on their research/practice;

Produce a monthly text/sound/video/photo essay (6 essays in total). The series of monthly texts will be posted on the websites of Tilting Axis and Het Nieuwe Instituut, with links to the partner institutions;

Research could lead to an installation, exhibition or further events at partner institutions during or after the Fellowship;

A final report on the Fellowship experience is required.

For format and submission requirements, go to https://freshmilkbarbados.com/2021/06/15/open-call-tilting-axis-fellowship-2021/